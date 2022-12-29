Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $4.7bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 72.3% over the previous month of $16.99bn and a drop of 73.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.62bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.97bn. At the country level, the Ireland topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.62bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 85 deals, followed by the UK with 23 and India with nine.

In 2022, as of November, financial services M&A deals worth $173.43bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 35% year on year.

financial services industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 75.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $4.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction deal with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners

2) The $319.58m acquisition of Envest by The Ardonagh Group

3) Fifth Services’s $220m asset transaction deal with Fifth Season Financial

4) The $200m acquisition of Apex Crypto by Bakkt Holdings

5) Banco Safra’s $192.2m acquisition deal with Consorcio Alfa de Administracao