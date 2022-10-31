Financial Services industry M&A deals total $4.5bn globally in September 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $4.5bn were announced globally in September 2022, led by $1.3bn merger of Lakeland Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 45.7% over the previous month of $8.21bn and a drop of 78.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $20.65bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.86bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.86bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in September 2022 was the US with 71 deals, followed by the UK with 18 and Germany with seven.

In 2022, as of September, financial services M&A deals worth $154.2bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 24.5% year on year.

financial services industry M&A deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 73% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $3.26bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $1.3bn merger deal with Lakeland Bancorp and Provident Financial Services

2) The $1.2bn acquisition of FourThought Financial by Focus Financial Partners

3) Tencent Holdings’s $297.62m acquisition deal for 49.9% stake in Guillemot Brothers

4) The $244.26m acquisition of 66.13% stake in China Tonghai International Financial by Quam Tonghai

5) Sun Life Financial’s $214m acquisition deal for 51% stake in Advisors Asset Management

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.