Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $3bn were announced in Europe in November 2022, led by Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 46.9% over the previous month of $5.59bn and a drop of 20.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.72bn.
Europe held a 63.19% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $4.7bn in November 2022. With a 55.74% share and deals worth $2.62bn, Ireland was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 51 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 6.25% over the previous month and a drop of 12.07% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 23 deals during the month.
Europe financial services industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.9bn, against the overall value of $3bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction deal with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners
2) The $130.71m acquisition of LionRock Capital Partners QiLe by Viva China Consumables
3) PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition deal with Appreciate Group
4) The $28.69m acquisition of 1% stake in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank by Sparebankstiftelsen SR-Bank
5) Generali Group’s $24.89m acquisition deal for 8.7% stake in Banco CTT