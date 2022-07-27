Financial Services industry M&A deals total $367.3m in Europe in June 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $367.3m were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa’s $276.53m acquisition of 81.3% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 84.03% over the previous month of $2.3bn and a drop of 91.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.36bn.

Related Articles

Europe held a 10.74% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $3.42bn in June 2022. With an 8.09% share and deals worth $276.53m, Spain was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 43 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 19.44% over the previous month and a drop of 14.00% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 20 deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 92.5% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $339.64m, against the overall value of $367.3m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa $276.53m acquisition deal for 81.3% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA

2) The $18.78m acquisition of Pires Investments by Tern

3) Foresight Group $16.74m acquisition deal with Downing FOUR VCT,Downing ONE VCT and Downing Ventures EIS

4) The $14.49m acquisition of Cavendish Online by Lloyds Banking Group

5) AssetCo $13.1m acquisition deal with SVM Asset Management

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.