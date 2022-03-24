Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $333.4m were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2022, led by Ruikang Pharmaceutical Group (Beijing)’s $36.28m acquisition of 38.4% stake in Tianjin Guohuida Health Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 89.2% over the previous month of $3.09bn and a drop of 94.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.35bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 4.21% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $7.91bn in February 2022. With a 2.52% share and deals worth $199m, Republic of Korea (South Korea) was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 26 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 29.73% over the previous month and a drop of 27.78% over the 12-month average. India recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 36.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $120.97m, against the overall value of $333.4m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ruikang Pharmaceutical Group (Beijing) $36.28m acquisition deal for 38.4% stake in Tianjin Guohuida Health Technology

2) The $30.41m acquisition of Ecash by Everi Holdings

3) BofA Securities Europe $20.03m acquisition deal for 1.6% stake in Dhani Services

4) The $17.28m acquisition of Equity-One Mortgage Fund by Westlawn Finance

5) Sundaram Clayton $16.97m acquisition deal for 1.5% stake in Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited