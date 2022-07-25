Financial Services industry M&A deals total $3.4bn globally in June 2022

Total Financial services industry M&A deals worth $3.4bn were announced globally in June 2022, led by JAB HoldingLLC’s $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 36.1% over the previous month of $5.35bn and a drop of 81% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.95bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.77bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.77bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the US with 54 deals, followed by the UK with 20 and Australia with seven.

In 2022, as of June, Financial services M&A deals worth $65.21bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 4.5% year on year.

Financial services industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 74.05% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services M&A deals stood at $2.53bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JAB HoldingLLC $1.4bn acquisition deal with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth

2) The $519.69m acquisition of AmGeneral Insurance by Liberty Insurance

3) de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa $276.53m acquisition deal for 81.3% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA

4) The $181.1m acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation by First Bancorp.

5) Bank of Ayudhya Public $154.74m acquisition deal for 99.1% stake with Capital Nomura Securities

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.