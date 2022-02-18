Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $3.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in January 2022, led by China Reform Capital’s $1.73bn acquisition of 71.99% stake in Huarong Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 37.2% over the previous month of $4.98bn and a drop of 52.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.56bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 54.62% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022. With a 50.26% share and deals worth $2.88bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 30 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 42.31% over the previous month and a drop of 14.29% over the 12-month average. China recorded ten deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 90.8% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.84bn, against the overall value of $3.1bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities
2) The $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management by IGM Financial
3) Benefit Master $100m acquisition deal with Kar Info International Property
4) The $60.62m acquisition of 72.12% stake in Payswiff Solutions by Cholamandalam Investment and FinanceLtd
5) KB Securities $46.27m acquisition of 65% stake in Valbury Securities