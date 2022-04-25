Financial Services industry M&A deals total $28.2bn globally in March 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $28.2bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by Berkshire Hathaway’s $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 256.1% over the previous month of $7.92bn and a rise of 67.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.86bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.96bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.96bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 69 deals, followed by the UK with 20 and Canada with 13.
In 2022, as of March, financial services M&A deals worth $45.39bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 43.9% year on year.
financial services industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $23.89bn, against the overall value of $28.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Berkshire Hathaway $11.6bn acquisition deal with Alleghany
2) The $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia by EQT
3) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin
4) The $1.96bn acquisition of 51% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty by 76KK
5) AllianceBernstein $750m acquisition deal with Carval Investors