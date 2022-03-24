Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $2.6bn were announced in Europe in February 2022, led by PostePay’s $788.31m acquisition of LIS Holding, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 122.9% over the previous month of $1.18bn and a drop of 47.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.01bn.
Europe held a 33.25% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $7.91bn in February 2022. With a 9.97% share and deals worth $788.31m, Italy was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 40 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 37.50% over the previous month and a drop of 25.93% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 14 deals during the month.
Europe financial services industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 89.2% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.34bn, against the overall value of $2.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) PostePay $788.31m acquisition deal with LIS Holding
2) The $486.62m acquisition of LA MEDICALE DE FRANCE by Assicurazioni Generali
3) Corvinus Nemzetkozi Befektetesi Zrt $396.87m acquisition deal for 45% stake in VIG Magyarorszag Befektetesi Zrt
4) The $385.6m acquisition of Pollen Street Capital by Honeycomb Investments
5) Delta Lloyd ABN AMRO Verzekeringen Holding $286.88m acquisition deal with ABN Amro Levensverzekering