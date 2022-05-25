Financial Services industry M&A deals total $2.34bn in North America in April 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $2.34bn were announced in North America in April 2022, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 81.9% over the previous month of $12.96bn and a drop of 53.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.04bn.

North America held a 25.52% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.17bn in April 2022. With a 25.19% share and deals worth $2.31bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 72 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 16.28% over the previous month and a drop of 20% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 67 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 95.1% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.23bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $246.9m acquisition of Manning & Napier by Callodine Group and East Asset Management

3) National Bank $230m acquisition deal with Bancshares of Jackson Hole

4) The $136m acquisition of Community Bancorporation by National Bank

5) The First BancShares $116.7m acquisition deal with Beach Bancorp

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.