Financial Services industry M&A deals total $2.2bn in Europe in May 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $2.2bn were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by AUB Group’s $746.74m acquisition of Tysers Insurance Brokers, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 54.4% over the previous month of $4.8bn and a drop of 52.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.65bn.

Related

Europe held a 21.02% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $10.42bn in May 2022. With a 13.92% share and deals worth $1.45bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 34 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 17.07% over the previous month and a drop of 34.62% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 15 deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 90.4% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $1.98bn, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AUB Group $746.74m acquisition deal with Tysers Insurance Brokers

2) The $700m acquisition of BNY Alcentra Group by Franklin Resources

3) Santa LuciaCompania de Seguros y Reaseguros $377.78m acquisition deal with Seguros Y Reaseguros,Ccm Vida Y Pensiones De Seguros Y Reaseguros and Liberbank Vida Y Pensiones

4) The $110.8m acquisition of Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione by Assicurazioni Generali

5) illimity Bank $42.2m acquisition deal with Aurora Recovery Capital

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.