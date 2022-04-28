Financial Services industry M&A deals total $12.96bn in US in March 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $12.96bn were announced in the US in March 2022, with Berkshire Hathaway’s $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6631.1% over the previous month of $192.54m and a rise of 211.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.16bn.

The US held a 45.96% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $28.2bn in March 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 69 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 15.00% over the previous month and a drop of 12.66% over the 12-month average.

US financial services industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 99.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $12.94bn, against the overall value of $13bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Berkshire Hathaway $11.6bn acquisition deal with Alleghany

2) The $750m acquisition of Carval Investors by AllianceBernstein

3) BRP Group $274.17m acquisition deal with Westwood Insurance Agency

4) The $168.3m acquisition of Apollo Bancshares by Seacoast Bankingof Florida

5) Hometown Financial Group $146.5m acquisition deal with Randolph Bancorp

