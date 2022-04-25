Financial Services industry M&A deals total $11.6bn in Asia-Pacific in March 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $11.6bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in March 2022, led by EQT’s $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3304.8% over the previous month of $339.23m and a rise of 71.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $6.74bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 40.96% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $28.2bn in March 2022. With a 27.59% share and deals worth $7.78bn, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 38 deals during March 2022, marking an increase of 52.00% over the previous month and a rise of 2.70% over the 12-month average. India recorded 12 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 86.6% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $10.01bn, against the overall value of $11.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT $7.5bn acquisition deal with Baring Private Equity Asia

2) The $1.96bn acquisition of 51% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty by 76KK

3) AIA Group $278m acquisition deal with Blue Care JV (BVI)(Hong Kong) and Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance

4) The $161.7m acquisition of Catapult Ventures by Asia Pacific Strategic Investments

5) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Asset Management $109.85m acquisition deal with Shanghai Free Trade Zone International Cultural Investment Development