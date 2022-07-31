Financial Services industry M&A deals total $1.8bn in North America in June 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.8bn were announced in North America in June 2022, led by JAB HoldingLLC’s $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 84.04% over the previous month of $961.74m and a drop of 62.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.75bn.

North America held a 51.75% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $3.42bn in June 2022. With a 51.75% share and deals worth $1.77bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 60 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 6.25% over the previous month and a drop of 33.33% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 54 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top three financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 95.48% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top three financial services deals stood at $1.69bn, against the overall value of $1.77bn recorded for the month.

The top three financial services industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JAB HoldingLLC $1.4bn acquisition deal with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth

2) The $181.1m acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation by First Bancorp.

3) FNB $117m acquisition deal with UB Bancorp and Union Bank

