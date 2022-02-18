Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.6bn were announced in North America in January 2022, led by Markerstudy Insurance Services’ $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 50.9% over the previous month of $3.28bn and a drop of 64.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.56bn.

North America held a 28.10% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022. With a 25.31% share and deals worth $1.45bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 126 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 29.90% over the previous month and a rise of 46.51% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 115 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 82.4% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $1.33bn, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

2) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

3) B Riley Financial $175m acquisition deal with FocalPoint Partners

4) The $162.1m acquisition of First Ledger by WonderFi Technologies

5) StepStone Group $150m acquisition deal with Vertex Ventures US