Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.5bn were announced in the US in January 2022, with Markerstudy Insurance Services’ $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.8% over the previous month of $3.28bn and a drop of 67.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.45bn.

The US held a 25.31% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 115 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 27.78% over the previous month and a rise of 51.32% over the 12-month average.

US financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 88.4% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $1.28bn, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

2) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

3) B Riley Financial $175m acquisition deal with FocalPoint Partners

4) The $150m acquisition of Vertex Ventures US by StepStone Group

5) NinjaTrader Group $115m acquisition deal with Tradovate Holdings