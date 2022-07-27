Financial Services industry M&A deals total $1.2bn in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.2bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by Liberty Insurance’s $519.69m acquisition of AmGeneral Insurance, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 263.5% over the previous month of $341.12m and a drop of 82.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.26bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 36.26% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $3.42bn in June 2022. With a 15.20% share and deals worth $519.69m, Malaysia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 29 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 31.82% over the previous month and a drop of 17.14% over the 12-month average. Australia recorded seven deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 75.8% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $941.15m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Liberty Insurance $519.69m acquisition deal with AmGeneral Insurance

2) The $154.74m acquisition of 99.1% stake in Capital Nomura Securities by Bank of Ayudhya Public

3) Marvel Bonus $149.78m acquisition deal with Mason Group Holdings

4) The $72.67m acquisition of 49% stake in Aoyuan Property Group (Australia) by Company B (Aust)

5) Shudao Capital Holding Group $44.27m acquisition deal for 44.95% stake with Chengyu Financial LeasingLimited

