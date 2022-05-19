Financial Services industry M&A deals total $1.24bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.24bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by Hubei Hongtai Group’s $333.91m acquisition of 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked a decrease of 90.01% over the previous month of $12.41bn and a drop of 83.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.54bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 13.52% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.17bn in April 2022. With a 3.64% share and deals worth $333.91m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 31 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 22.50% over the previous month and a drop of 13.89% over the 12-month average. India recorded six deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 71.7% of the overall value during April 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $889.11m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Hubei Hongtai Group $333.91m acquisition deal for 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities
2) The $200m acquisition of Coins.ph by Wei Zhou
3) PT Finaccel Teknologi Indonesia $200m acquisition deal with PT Bank Bisnis Internasional
4) The $113.6m acquisition of 35% stake in BIDV Securities by Hana Financial Investment
5) Ajaib $41.6m acquisition of 16% stake in PT Bank Bumi Arta