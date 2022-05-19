Financial Services industry M&A deals total $1.24bn in Asia-Pacific in April 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $1.24bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2022, led by Hubei Hongtai Group’s $333.91m acquisition of 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 90.01% over the previous month of $12.41bn and a drop of 83.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.54bn.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 13.52% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.17bn in April 2022. With a 3.64% share and deals worth $333.91m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 31 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 22.50% over the previous month and a drop of 13.89% over the 12-month average. India recorded six deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 71.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $889.11m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hubei Hongtai Group $333.91m acquisition deal for 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities

2) The $200m acquisition of Coins.ph by Wei Zhou

3) PT Finaccel Teknologi Indonesia $200m acquisition deal with PT Bank Bisnis Internasional

4) The $113.6m acquisition of 35% stake in BIDV Securities by Hana Financial Investment

5) Ajaib $41.6m acquisition of 16% stake in PT Bank Bumi Arta