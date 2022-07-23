Financial Services industry deals total $6.7bn globally in June 2022

Total Financial services industry deals worth $6.7bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the JAB Holding $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 43.7% over the previous month of $11.88bn and a drop of 72.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.71bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 19.82% with 271 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 338 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.75bn in June 2022.

Financial services industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 46.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $3.09bn, against the overall value of $6.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JAB HoldingLLC $1.4bn acquisition deal with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth

2) The $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments by B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners

3) Liberty Insurance $519.69m acquisition deal with AmGeneral Insurance

4) The $276.53m acquisition of 81.31% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA by de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa

5) Accel,Creandum Advisor,Founders Fund,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Project A Services GmbHKG,Sequoia Capital US,TCV and Thrive Capital $267.52m venture financing deal with Trade Republic Bank

