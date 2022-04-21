View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Deals Analysis
April 21, 2022

Financial Services industry deals total $33.2bn globally in March 2022

By Verdict Staff

Total financial services industry deals worth $33.2bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

  • Embed this chart

    Embed this chart into your website

    Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 87.5% over the previous month of $17.69bn and a rise of 37.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.07bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 8.86% with 319 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 350 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $15.7bn in March 2022.

financial services industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $23.99bn, against the overall value of $33.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Berkshire Hathaway $11.6bn acquisition deal with Alleghany

2) The $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia by EQT

3) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin

4) The $1.96bn acquisition of 51% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty by 76KK

5) The Carlyle Group $850m acquisition deal with CBAM Partners

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU