Financial Services industry deals total $33.2bn globally in March 2022

Total financial services industry deals worth $33.2bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 87.5% over the previous month of $17.69bn and a rise of 37.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.07bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 8.86% with 319 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 350 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $15.7bn in March 2022.

financial services industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $23.99bn, against the overall value of $33.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Berkshire Hathaway $11.6bn acquisition deal with Alleghany

2) The $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia by EQT

3) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin

4) The $1.96bn acquisition of 51% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty by 76KK

5) The Carlyle Group $850m acquisition deal with CBAM Partners