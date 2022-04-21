Financial Services industry deals total $33.2bn globally in March 2022

Total financial services industry deals worth $33.2bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $11.6bn acquisition of Alleghany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 87.5% over the previous month of $17.69bn and a rise of 37.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.07bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 8.86% with 319 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 350 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $15.7bn in March 2022.
financial services industry deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $23.99bn, against the overall value of $33.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Berkshire Hathaway $11.6bn acquisition deal with Alleghany
2) The $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia by EQT
3) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin
4) The $1.96bn acquisition of 51% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty by 76KK
5) The Carlyle Group $850m acquisition deal with CBAM Partners