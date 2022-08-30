Financial Services industry deals total $2.2bn globally in July 2022

Total Financial services industry deals worth $2.2bn were announced globally for July 2022, with the $400m venture financing of FinanceFox Germany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 63.7% over the previous month of $6.01bn and a drop of 90.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $23.75bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 63.96% with 120 deals in July 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 333 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $1.51bn in July 2022.

Financial services industry deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 61.7% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.34bn, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,Eurazeo,Horizons Ventures,LGT Impact Ventures,Mubadala Investment,OMERS Ventures and Target Global $400m venture financing deal with FinanceFox Germany

2) The $376.76m private equity of Societe Anonyme and Opteven Assurances by Apax Partners

3) Kingdom Holding $268.66m acquisition deal with M&G

4) The $175m private equity of Sanctuary Wealth Management by Kennedy Lewis Investment Management

5) Waterland Private Equity Investments $120.89m private equity deal with Cooper Parry

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

