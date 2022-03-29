Total financial services industry deals worth $18bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 24% over the previous month of $14.54bn and a drop of 25.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.31bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 299 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 345 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $6.15bn in February 2022.
financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 50.9% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $9.18bn, against the overall value of $18bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International
2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Sul America by Rede D’Or Sao Luiz
3) Qatar Investment Authority $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree
4) The $1.4bn private equity of FNZ UK by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners
5) The Bank of Nova Scotia $1.02bn acquisition of 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile