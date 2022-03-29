Total financial services industry deals worth $18bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 24% over the previous month of $14.54bn and a drop of 25.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.31bn.

Related

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 13.33% with 299 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 345 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $6.15bn in February 2022.

financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 50.9% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $9.18bn, against the overall value of $18bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International

2) The $2.6bn acquisition of Sul America by Rede D’Or Sao Luiz

3) Qatar Investment Authority $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree

4) The $1.4bn private equity of FNZ UK by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners

5) The Bank of Nova Scotia $1.02bn acquisition of 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile