Total financial services industry deals worth $15.6bn were announced globally for January 2022, with China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 40% over the previous month of $25.9bn and a drop of 37.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.84bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.22% with 331 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 342 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $5.58bn in January 2022.

financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 31.8% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $4.95bn, against the overall value of $15.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities

2) The $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities by Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) IGM Financial $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management

4) The $618.88m private equity deal with Affin Hwang Asset Management by CVC Capital Partners Asia Fund V

5) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto