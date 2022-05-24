Financial Services industry deals total $12.9bn globally in April 2022

Total Financial services industry deals worth $12.9bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 62.3% over the previous month of $34.19bn and a drop of 49.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $25.49bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 24.50% with 262 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 347 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $5.38bn in April 2022.

Financial services industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 30.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $3.95bn, against the overall value of $12.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt) by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co

3) Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings $764.98m acquisition deal with Leumi Card

4) The $400m acquisition private equity deal with Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

5) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

