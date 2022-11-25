Financial Services industry deals total $10.1bn globally in October 2022

Total financial services industry deals worth $10.1bn were announced globally for October 2022, with the $4.91bn acquisition of Aegon Nederland being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 79.9% over the previous month of $5.61bn and a drop of 57.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $23.93bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 32.96% with 242 deals in October 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 361 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $5.98bn in October 2022.

financial services industry deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 70.5% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $7.11bn, against the overall value of $10.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ASR Nederland’s $4.91bn acquisition deal with Aegon Nederland

2) The $898m private equity deal with 79.66% stake in Pushpay Holdings by Pegasus Bidco and Sixth Street Partners

3) Mizuho Financial Group’s $553.6m acquisition deal for 20% stake in Rakuten Securities

4) The $500m private equity of Resolution Life Group Holdings by Blackstone

5) Statskog SF’s $251.27m acquisition deal with AS Meraker Brug

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.