Financial Services industry cross border venture financing deals total $995.5m globally in April 2022

The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations was the financial services industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $995.5m were announced globally in April 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 43.4% over the previous month of $1.76bn and a drop of 64.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.81bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $625.64m. At the country level, the India topped the list in terms of deal value at $259m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in April 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with six and India with three.

In 2022, as of April, financial services cross border venture financing deals worth $7.46bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 29.6% year on year.

financial services industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 72.2% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border venture financing deals stood at $718.43m, against the overall value of $995.5m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

2) The $166.43m venture financing of Starling Bank by Fidelity Management & Research,Harold McPike,Qatar Investment Authority,RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group

3) Coinbase Ventures,DFJ Dragon Fund,Kindred Ventures,Kingsway Financial Services,Pantera Capital Management,Republic Capital and Steadview Ventures $135m venture financing deal with Neblio TechnologiesLtd

4) The $120m venture financing of Invictus Insurance Broking Services by Amansa Capital,Jungle Ventures,Marshall Wace,Nexus Venture Partners and Vitruvian Partners

5) Afshin Shahidi,Ag Ventures Alliance,Amir Esmailian,Anthony Kiedis,Ashton Kutcher,BLOND:ISH,Brie Larson,BroadLight Capital Management,Bruce Willis,Champ Medici,Connect Ventures,David Grutman,Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,Diplo (Thomas Pentz),Dreamcrew,Electric Feel Ventures Fund I,Eric Eisner,Eva Longoria,Gal Gadot,G-Eazy,Gee Roberson,Gibson Hazard,James Corden,Jason Derulo,Justin Bieber,K5 Global,Karan Wahder,Kate Hudson,Katie McGrath,Keri Shahidi,Kimberly Blackwell,Kinship Capital,Larry Gagosian,Lil Baby,Lil Durk,Mantis VC,Marcy Venture Partners,Maria Sharapova,Matt Colon,Matte Babel,Matthew McConaughey,Michael Ovitz ,Mindy Kaling,Nancy Twine,Palm Tree Crew Investments,Paris Hilton,Paul George,Plus Capital,Post Malone,Questlove,Revel Partners,Ryan Tedder,Sam Feldt,Scooter Braun,Shailene Woodley,Shay Mitchell,Snoop Dogg & Nick Adler,Sound Ventures,Stacey Bendet,Steve Aoki,The Weeknd,Time Ventures,Trina Spear,Ty Baisden,Yara Shahidi and Zoe Saldana $87m venture financing deal with MoonPay