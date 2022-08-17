Financial Services industry cross border venture financing deals total $814.2m globally in July 2022

The $400m venture financing of FinanceFox Germany was the Financial services industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $814.2m were announced globally in July 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 60.7% over the previous month of $2.07bn and a drop of 64% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.26bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $593.52m. At the country level, the Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $421.44m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Financial services industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in July 2022 was the US with five deals, followed by the UK with three and India with three.

In 2022, as of July, Financial services cross border venture financing deals worth $12.31bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 47.6% year on year.

Financial services industry cross border venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 85.6% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services cross border venture financing deals stood at $697m, against the overall value of $814.2m recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry cross border venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,Eurazeo,Horizons Ventures,LGT Impact Ventures,Mubadala Investment,OMERS Ventures and Target Global $400m venture financing deal with FinanceFox Germany

2) The $120m venture financing of yu life by Anthemis Group,Creandum,Daiichi,Eurazeo,Latitude – UK,LocalGlobe,MMC Ventures,Notion Capital,OurCrowd and Target Global

3) Hummingbird Ventures,Matrix Partners,QED Investors,Sarv Investments(Inactive),Sequoia Capital Operations and Temasek Holdings $102m venture financing deal with FPL Technologies

4) The $50m venture financing of Mi Stori by BAI Capital,Davidson Kempner Capital Management,General Catalyst Partners,GGV Capital,GIC,Goodwater Capital,Lightspeed Management Company,Tresalia Capital and Vision Plus Capital

5) Alumni Ventures Group,Bessemer Venture Partners,Panthera Growth Partners,Patni Wealth Advisors,The Netherlands Development Finance(FMO) and Trifecta Capital Advisors $25m venture financing deal with Innoviti Payment Solutions

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

