Financial Services industry cross border M&A deals total $879.6m globally in September 2022

Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $879.6m were announced globally in September 2022, led by Tencent Holdings’ $297.62m acquisition of 49.9% stake in Guillemot Brothers, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 63.5% over the previous month of $2.41bn and a drop of 87% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.74bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $324.03m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $299.03m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in September 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the Switzerland with four and the UK with four.

In 2022, as of September, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $36.61bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 57.8% year on year.

financial services industry cross border M&A deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.3% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $873.16m, against the overall value of $879.6m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Tencent Holdings’s $297.62m acquisition deal for 49.9% stake in Guillemot Brothers

2) The $214m acquisition of Advisors Asset Management by Sun Life Financial

3) CNP Assurances’s $176.54m acquisition deal with CNP Capitalizacao, CNP Consorcios, CNP Seguros Participacoes em Saude, Odonto Empresas Convenios Dentarios and PREVISUL Seguradora

4) The $160m acquisition of 49% stake in Credit Suisse Securities (China) by Credit Suisse Group

5) Kingswood Holdings’s $25m acquisition deal for 70% stake in Moloney Investments

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

