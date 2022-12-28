Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $3.3bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 68.9% over the previous month of $10.47bn and a drop of 35.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.06bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.83bn. At the country level, the Ireland topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.62bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with eight deals, followed by the UK with five and The Netherlands with three.

In 2022, as of November, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $46.08bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 56.8% year on year.

financial services industry cross border M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $3.19bn, against the overall value of $3.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Octium Group’s $2.62bn asset transaction deal with Swiss INSUREVOLUTION Partners

2) The $319.58m acquisition of Envest by The Ardonagh Group

3) Viva China Consumables’s $130.71m acquisition deal for 49% stake in LionRock Capital Partners QiLe

4) The $100.1m acquisition of 2% stake in Thai Life Insurance PublicLtd by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance

5) Generali Group’s $24.89m acquisition deal for 8.7% stake in Banco CTT