Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $3.3bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by The Bank of Nova Scotia’s $1.02bn acquisition of 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 20.9% over the previous month of $4.21bn and a drop of 60.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.34bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, South and Central America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.44bn. At the country level, the Chile topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then South and Central America.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the UK with four deals, followed by the France with three and India with three.
In 2022, as of February, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $7.54bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 125.5% year on year.
financial services industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 87.9% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $2.92bn, against the overall value of $3.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) The Bank of Nova Scotia $1.02bn acquisition deal for 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile
2) The $612m acquisition of 51% stake in EFG Hermes Holding by First Abu Dhabi Bank
3) Assicurazioni Generali $486.62m acquisition deal with LA MEDICALE DE FRANCE
4) The $414m acquisition of Itau CorpBanca Colombia by Itau Corpbanca
5) Honeycomb Investments $385.6m acquisition deal with Pollen Street Capital