Financial Services industry cross border M&A deals total $213m globally in June 2022

Total Financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $213m were announced globally in June 2022, led by Marvel Bonus’ $149.78m acquisition of Mason Group Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 90.4% over the previous month of $2.21bn and a drop of 97.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.11bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $149.78m. At the country level, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China topped the list in terms of deal value at $149.78m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in June 2022 was the UK with eight deals, followed by the US with five and Australia with four.

In 2022, as of June, Financial services cross border M&A deals worth $23.01bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 25% year on year.

Financial services industry cross border M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.4% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $207.58m, against the overall value of $213m recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry cross border M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Marvel Bonus $149.78m acquisition deal with Mason Group Holdings

2) The $36.51m acquisition of 83.4% stake in Sidian Bank by Access Bank

3) Wu Lianju $8.41m acquisition deal for 43.1% stake in Aggressive Resources

4) The $7.4m acquisition of 62.75% stake in Energy Solution Global by Furniweb

5) China Healthwise Holdings $5.48m acquisition deal with Powerful Select

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.