Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally in January 2022, led by IGM Financial’s $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 74.2% over the previous month of $10.86bn and a drop of 67% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.48bn.

Related

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $949.85m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $947.89m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in January 2022 was the UK with nine deals, followed by the US with nine and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China with two.

In 2022, as of January, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 37.7% year on year.

financial services industry cross border M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 70.2% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $1.97bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) IGM Financial $903.58m acquisition deal for 13.9% stake in China Asset Management

2) The $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance by Markerstudy Insurance Services

3) Zip $303.18m acquisition deal with Sezzle

4) The $116.89m acquisition of 51% stake in Ideal Holding Financeira by Itau Unibanco Holding- New York

5) Advanced Mining Group $105m acquisition deal with VBit Technologies