Financial Services industry cross border M&A deals total $2.4bn globally in August 2022

Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.4bn were announced globally in August 2022, led by The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s $1.3bn acquisition of Cowen, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 129.5% over the previous month of $1.05bn and a drop of 72.01% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.61bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.4bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.4bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in August 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the UK with six and Canada with three.

In 2022, as of August, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $26.28bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 58.7% year on year.

financial services industry cross border M&A deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 98% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $2.36bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Toronto-Dominion Bank $1.3bn acquisition deal with Cowen

2) The $630m acquisition of Partners Life by The Dai-ichi Life Insurance

3) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance $250.12m acquisition deal for 1.2% stake in Tokio Marine Newa Insurance

4) The $98m acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings by MVB Financial

5) Vontier $80m acquisition deal with Invenco Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

