Financial Services industry cross border M&A deals total $10.6bn globally in March 2022

Total financial services industry cross border M&A deals worth $10.6bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by EQT’s $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 218.9% over the previous month of $3.33bn and a rise of 19.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $8.86bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.56bn. At the country level, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.5bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for financial services industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Middle East and Africa.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the UK with five deals, followed by the US with four and Uruguay with three.
In 2022, as of March, financial services cross border M&A deals worth $19.42bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 148.8% year on year.
financial services industry cross border M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services cross border M&A deals stood at $10.54bn, against the overall value of $10.6bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry cross border M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) EQT $7.5bn acquisition deal with Baring Private Equity Asia
2) The $2.08bn acquisition of Brewin Dolphin by RBC Wealth Management
3) Shift4 Payments $575m acquisition deal with Finaro
4) The $233.57m acquisition of Assiteca by Howden Broking Group
5) Lunar Way $144.83m acquisition deal with Instabank