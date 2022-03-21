Total financial services industry cross border deals worth $8.5bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 4.6% over the previous month of $8.14bn and a drop of 33.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.8bn.
In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 21.67% with 94 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 120 deals.
In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $3.71bn in February 2022.
financial services industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five cross border deals accounted for 59.1% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $5.03bn, against the overall value of $8.5bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Qatar Investment Authority $1.5bn private equity deal with Bodhi Tree
2) The $1.4bn private equity of FNZ UK by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners
3) The Bank of Nova Scotia $1.02bn acquisition deal for 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile
4) The $612m acquisition of 51% stake in EFG Hermes Holding by First Abu Dhabi Bank
5) Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management $497m venture financing deal with Scalapay