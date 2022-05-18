Financial Services industry cross border deals total $3.3bn globally in April 2022

Total financial services industry cross border deals worth $3.3bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt) being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 77% over the previous month of $14.33bn and a drop of 76.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.82bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 38.14% with 73 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 118 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $1.34bn in April 2022.

financial services industry cross border deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 63.4% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $2.09bn, against the overall value of $3.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt)

2) The $400m private equity of Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

3) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

4) The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations by EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings

5) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph

