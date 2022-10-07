Financial Services industry cross border deals total $13.6bn globally in Q2 2022

ADQ’s $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt) was the Financial services industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q2 2022 as cross border deals worth $13.6bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 56.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 66.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $40.78bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 19.83% with 282 deals in Q2 2022 against the average of 351.75 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $4.55bn.

Financial services industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry cross border deals accounted for 27.1% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $3.68bn, against the overall value of $13.6bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Financial services industry cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ADQ $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt)

2) The $746.74m acquisition deal with Tysers Insurance Brokers by AUB Group

3) Franklin Resources $700m acquisition deal with BNY Alcentra Group

4) The $690m private equity deal with Coda Payments by GIC,Insight Venture Management and Smash Capital

5) Brickell Insurance Holdings $632.4m acquisition deal with Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.