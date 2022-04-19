View all newsletters
April 19, 2022

Financial Services industry cross border deals total $13.2bn globally in March 2022

By Verdict Staff

Total financial services industry cross border deals worth $13.2bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $7.5bn acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 55.5% over the previous month of $8.5bn and a drop of 1.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $13.39bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 14.05% with 104 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 121 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $8.37bn in March 2022.

financial services industry cross border deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 81.7% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $10.8bn, against the overall value of $13.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT $7.5bn acquisition deal with Baring Private Equity Asia

2) The $2.08bn acquisition of Brewin Dolphin by RBC Wealth Management

3) Shift4 Payments $575m acquisition deal with Finaro

4) The $360m private equity deal for 49% stake in Prisma Medios de Pago by Advent International

5) Guotai Junan Securities,Wenzhou Delivery,Wenzhou Electric Power Investment,Wenzhou Guojin Industry And Trade,Zhejiang Changxing Tianneng Financial Holding and Zhejiang Dongfang Fuel $285.58m venture financing deal with China Korea Life Insurance

