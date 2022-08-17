Financial Services industry cross border deals total $1.7bn globally in July 2022

Total Financial services industry cross border deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally for July 2022, with the $400m venture financing of FinanceFox Germany being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 35.5% over the previous month of $2.68bn and a drop of 85.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $12.3bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 59.46% with 45 deals in July 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 111 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $1.38bn in July 2022.

Financial services industry cross border deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 74.4% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $1.29bn, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry cross border deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,Eurazeo,Horizons Ventures,LGT Impact Ventures,Mubadala Investment,OMERS Ventures and Target Global $400m venture financing deal with FinanceFox Germany

2) The $376.76m private equity of Societe Anonyme and Opteven Assurances by Apax Partners

3) Kingdom Holding $268.66m acquisition deal with M&G

4) The $120.89m private equity of Cooper Parry by Waterland Private Equity Investments

5) Anthemis Group,Creandum,Daiichi,Eurazeo,Latitude – UK,LocalGlobe,MMC Ventures,Notion Capital,OurCrowd and Target Global $120m venture financing deal with yu life

