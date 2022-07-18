Europe’s financial services industry saw a rise of 7.32% in cross border deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by B Capital Tech Opportunities, BlackRock, btov Partners, Centerbridge Partners, Crestline Investors, Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners’ $621.67m acquisition of SumUp Payments, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 44 financial services industry cross border deals worth $1.5bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 41 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in June 2022 with 18 transactions, representing a 40.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 18 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 40.9% and 18.2% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $1.24bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $200m and $26.74m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 88.9% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $1.3bn, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $267.52m venture financing of Trade Republic Bank by Accel,Creandum Advisor,Founders Fund,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Project A Services GmbHKG,Sequoia Capital US,TCV and Thrive Capital

3) Global Emerging Markets $200m private equity deal with Zen Innovations

4) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

5) ALVENE,Anthemis Group,Eight Roads Ventures,Point9,REVAIA and Underscore VC $53m venture financing deal with Kaiko Data

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.