Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 54.55% in cross border deal activity during August 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Alantra Partners’ $24.47m acquisition of 24.5% stake in Access Capital Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 20 financial services industry cross border deals worth $46.9m were announced for the region in August 2022, against the 12-month average of 44 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in August 2022 with 13 transactions, representing a 65% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with seven deals capturing a 35% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $24.47m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $22.42m.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 95.6% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $44.84m, against the overall value of $46.9m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alantra Partners $24.47m acquisition deal for 24.5% stake in Access Capital Partners

2) The $12.8m venture financing of ultimate.ai by Anagram, Backed, Discovery Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Lightspeed Management Company, Rockaway Blockchain Fund and SpeedInvest

3) Everstake, GSR Markets, Portico Ventures and Serum $2.6m venture financing deal with Everlend Finance

4) The $2.5m venture financing of Zeti by Powerhouse Ventures

5) Communitas Capital Partners and Third Prime Capital $2.47m venture financing deal with AbbeyX

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.