Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 5.43% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners’ $1.4bn private equity deal with FNZ UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 87 financial services industry deals worth $6.2bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 92 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in February 2022 with 40 transactions, representing a 46% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 38 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 43.7% and 10.3% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $2.63bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.13bn and $1.39bn, respectively.
Europe financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 60.7% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.73bn, against the overall value of $6.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,La Caisse des Depots et placement du Quebec and Motive Partners $1.4bn private equity deal with FNZ UK
2) The $788.31m acquisition of LIS Holding by PostePay
3) FSI $559.41m private equity deal for 60% stake in BCC Pay
4) The $497m venture financing of Scalapay by Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management
5) Assicurazioni Generali $486.62m acquisition deal with LA MEDICALE DE FRANCE