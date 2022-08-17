Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 40.48% in cross border deal activity during July 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by EDBI, Eurazeo, Horizons Ventures, LGT Impact Ventures, Mubadala Investment, OMERS Ventures and Target Global’s $400m venture financing deal with FinanceFox Germany, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 25 financial services industry cross border deals worth $1.4bn were announced for the region in July 2022, against the 12-month average of 42 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in July 2022 with 11 transactions, representing a 44% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 11 deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 44% and 12% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $593.52m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $497.65m and $284.61m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $1.29bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,Eurazeo,Horizons Ventures,LGT Impact Ventures,Mubadala Investment,OMERS Ventures and Target Global $400m venture financing deal with FinanceFox Germany

2) The $376.76m private equity of Societe Anonyme and Opteven Assurances by Apax Partners

3) Kingdom Holding $268.66m acquisition deal with M&G

4) The $120.89m private equity of Cooper Parry by Waterland Private Equity Investments

5) Anthemis Group,Creandum,Daiichi,Eurazeo,Latitude – UK,LocalGlobe,MMC Ventures,Notion Capital,OurCrowd and Target Global $120m venture financing deal with yu life

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.