Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 35.63% in deal activity during August 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Phoenix Group’s $326.78m acquisition of SunLife, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 56 financial services industry deals worth $572.2m were announced for the region in August 2022, against the 12-month average of 87 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in August 2022 with 39 transactions, representing a 69.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 23.2% and 7.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $502.78m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $65.67m and $3.75m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 92.01% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $526.48m, against the overall value of $572.2m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Phoenix Group $326.78m acquisition deal with SunLife

2) The $149.39m acquisition of LeLynx, Rastreator Comparador Correduria De Seguros S.L.U. and RVU India by Gruppo MutuiOnline

3) Alantra Partners $24.47m acquisition deal for 24.5% stake in Access Capital Partners

4) The $13.05m venture financing of JAROWA by Eos Venture Partners, Helvetic Trust and Moyreal

5) Anagram, Backed, Discovery Ventures, Fabric Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Lightspeed Management Company, Rockaway Blockchain Fund and SpeedInvest $12.8m venture financing deal with ultimate.ai

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.