Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 34.88% in cross border deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Fidelity Management & Research, Harold McPike, Qatar Investment Authority, RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group’s $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 28 financial services industry cross border deals worth $465.3m were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 43 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 14 transactions, representing a 50% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 32.1% and 17.9% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $249.53m, followed by private equity deals totalled $215.74m.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 95.03% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $442.17m, against the overall value of $465.3m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research,Harold McPike,Qatar Investment Authority,RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank

2) The $130.74m private equity of Foster Denovo by Crestline Investors

3) BlackRock and Smash Capital $60m venture financing deal with Wagestream

4) The $50m private equity of Stenn International by Centerbridge Partners

5) Credit Mutuel Arkea and PSG Equity $35m private equity deal with Budget Insight