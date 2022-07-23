Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 3.49% in deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by B Capital Tech Opportunities, BlackRock, btov Partners, Centerbridge Partners, Crestline Investors, Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners’ $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 83 financial services industry deals worth $1.9bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 86 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in June 2022 with 43 transactions, representing a 51.8% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 30 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 36.1% and 12.05% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $1.35bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $367.28m and $210.71m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 79.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $1.52bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $276.53m acquisition of 81.31% stake in SA NOSTRA COMPAniA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA by de Seguros y Reaseguros and VidaCaixa

3) Accel,Creandum Advisor,Founders Fund,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Project A Services GmbHKG,Sequoia Capital US,TCV and Thrive Capital $267.52m venture financing deal with Trade Republic Bank

4) The $200m private equity of Zen Innovations by Global Emerging Markets

5) a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield $158m venture financing deal with Entrepreneur First

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

