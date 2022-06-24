Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 28.09% in deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Apollo Global Management’s $1.04bn private equity deal with Sofinnova Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 64 financial services industry deals worth $4.3bn were announced for the region in May 2022, against the 12-month average of 89 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in May 2022 with 34 transactions, representing a 53.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 22 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 34.4% and 12.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $2.19bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.46bn and $604.02m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 77% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.27bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management $1.04bn private equity deal with Sofinnova Partners

2) The $746.74m acquisition of Tysers Insurance Brokers by AUB Group

3) Franklin Resources $700m acquisition deal with BNY Alcentra Group

4) The $406.26m private equity deal for 5.42% in Euroclear Holding by Groupe Caisse des Depots et Consignations

5) Santa LuciaCompania de Seguros y Reaseguros $377.78m acquisition deal with Seguros Y Reaseguros,Ccm Vida Y Pensiones De Seguros Y Reaseguros and Liberbank Vida Y Pensiones

