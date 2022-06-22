Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 26.19% in cross border deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Apollo Global Management’s $1.04bn acquisition of Sofinnova Partners, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 financial services industry cross border deals worth $3.5bn were announced for the region in May 2022, against the 12-month average of 42 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in May 2022 with 13 transactions, representing a 41.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 41.9% and 16.1% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $1.63bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.46bn and $392.35m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry cross border deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 88.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $3.09bn, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Apollo Global Management $1.04bn private equity deal with Sofinnova Partners

2) The $746.74m acquisition of Tysers Insurance Brokers by AUB Group

3) Franklin Resources $700m acquisition deal with BNY Alcentra Group

4) The $406.26m private equity of 5.42% stake in Euroclear Holding by Groupe Caisse des Depots et Consignations

5) Coatue Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,EXOR,Index Ventures,Lakestar Advisors,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Ribbit Capital,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Temasek Holdings (Private) $193.02m venture financing deal with Alan

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

