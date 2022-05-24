Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 21.11% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Fidelity Management & Research, Harold McPike, Qatar Investment Authority, RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group’s $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 71 financial services industry deals worth $5.4bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 90 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 37 transactions, representing a 52.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 28 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 39.4% and 8.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $4.8bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $363.2m and $215.74m, respectively.

Europe financial services industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 8.2% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $442.47m, against the overall value of $5.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research,Harold McPike,Qatar Investment Authority,RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank

2) The $130.74m private equity deal with Foster Denovo by Crestline Investors

3) BlackRock and Smash Capital $60m venture financing deal with Wagestream

4) The $50m private equity deal with Stenn International by Centerbridge Partners

5) BCI Finance,Clocktower Ventures,InMotion Ventures 1,Jaguar Land Rover Ventures,TrueSight Ventures and VentureFriends $35.3m venture financing deal with Carmoola Group

