Europe’s financial services industry saw a drop of 19.35% in deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by RBC Wealth Management’s $2.08bn acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 75 financial services industry deals worth $4.4bn were announced for the region in March 2022, against the 12-month average of 93 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in March 2022 with 44 transactions, representing a 58.7% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 22 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 29.3% and 12% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s financial services industry with $3.66bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $379.04m and $306.22m, respectively.
Europe financial services industry deals in March 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 82.6% of the overall value during March 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.59bn, against the overall value of $4.4bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) RBC Wealth Management $2.08bn acquisition deal with Brewin Dolphin
2) The $575m acquisition of Finaro by Shift4 Payments
3) Aviva $515.12m acquisition deal with Succession Wealth Management
4) The $233.57m acquisition of 86.965% stake in Assiteca by Howden Broking Group
5) Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund,Corsair Capital,Currencies Direct – Management Team and Palamon Capital Partners $184.28m private equity deal with Currencies Direct